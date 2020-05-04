Obituary - Annette Clark Marsh

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Annette Clark Marsh, age 70, passed away peacefully at her home in Statesboro.She was born in Portal, Ga., on August 12, 1949, to Ruth and A.R. Clark Jr. Annette graduated from Portal High School and attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. She later began work with the Department of Family and Children Services as an adult medically-needy caseworker and retired in 2006.Along the way, Annette met the love of her life, Chris. They were married in July of 1971 and shared two sons.After retirement, she was able to begin her new career of loving and spoiling her grandchildren, whom affectionately know her as Amma.She loved reading, working in her yard and chatting with her friends. Most of all, she loved her family.She greeted everyone with a kind smile and helping hand. All who met her knew she was one of the sweetest and caring women they would ever know. She will be deeply missed by all.She was a member of Statesboro First Baptist Church and the Encouragers Sunday School Class. She was also a longtime member of Laureate Lambda chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Brooklet Garden Club and the Daughters of the American Revolution.Annette was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and A.R. Clark; sisters, Donna Baird of Portal and Janie Ruth Fortin of Warner Robins.Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Chris Elliott Marsh Sr.; two sons and their spouses, Chris Elliott Marsh Jr. (Christy Harrison) of Statesboro and James Craig Marsh (Krista Waagner) of Greenville, N.C.; four grandchildren, Adison Elizabeth Marsh, Annalee Grace Marsh, Turner Michael Marsh and Madelyn Elizabeth Marsh; her brother, Al Clark (Debbie); brother-in-law, Rick Fortin (Janie Ruth); sister-in-law, Bonnie Taylor (Robert); and brother-in-law, Alan Marsh (Nancy); niece, Laine Williams Misege (David); nephews, Eric Marsh (Lisa), Tray Baird (Susan), Neil Baird (Summer), John Clark (Shelby) and Rene Clark (Maran); and many great-nieces and great-nephews.An opportunity for public viewing was held on Monday, May 4, 2020, beginning at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors in Statesboro. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced at the funeral home.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside funeral service and burial will be held in Upper Mill Creek Cemetery on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.The family would be honored by memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or Ogeechee Area Hospice, https://oahospice.org/.To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Annette Clark Marsh, please visit our floral store.Statesboro Herald, May 5, 2020

