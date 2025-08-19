Statesboro has a mayoral race for the Nov. 4 city ballot, since Raymond L. Harris Sr., a U.S. Army veteran with civilian experience in information technology, signed up as a challenger candidate and paid the qualifying fee Monday afternoon. Incumbent Mayor Johnathan McCollar, now in his eighth year in office, had qualiﬁed that morning.
With Harris qualifying as challenger, a race is on for Statesboro mayor's office
Signed up Monday afternoon, after incumbent Mayor McCollar did so that morning; window open till Friday
