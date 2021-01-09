Vaccine appointments hard to come by

The Southeast Health District announced Wednesday that Bulloch County would be one of four sites in the 16-county region where a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic would be set up to start giving shots.

Katie Hadden, public information officer for the health district, said the vaccination clinic at the Bulloch County Health Department on Altman St. is set to open Monday and said anyone eligible for a vaccine could call to make an appointment.

However, several Bulloch residents have contacted the Herald with complaints that they have waited on hold for as long as 45 minutes and then were either cut off or received a recorded message to call back later.

Hadden acknowledged that the phone appointment system has not worked as smoothly as officials hoped, but urged people not to give up.

“We have been experiencing an incredibly high call volume as the demand by eligible individuals to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment has been immense,” Hadden said. “We have encountered technical difficulties along the way, but we believe we have resolved those issues at this time.

“We know that this process has been frustrating for many, but we ask for continued patience. Our call center agents are working diligently and expediently to respond to those who are calling.”

Hadden asked residents to continue calling the dedicated number to make a vaccine appointment – (855) 473-4374.

Bulloch County received its first shipments of vaccine on Dec. 22 at the Health Department and several pharmacies the next day. East Georgia Regional Medical Center received its first vaccines on Dec. 28.

McCook’s Pharmacy in Statesboro was one of the first to receive a shipment when 100 arrived on Dec. 23. That shipment was part of the pharmacy’s initial order of 600 of the Moderna vaccine, said co-owner Len McCook.

Since then, McCook has received another 100 doses, which he said they are conserving for the required second dose for people who received the first shot.

“We have not been told when we might receive more vaccine,” McCook said. “We have a waiting list for the vaccine that is full for now. We will contact people when we do receive vaccine.”

The Georgia Department of Health is responsible for determining how the vaccine is distributed throughout the state. According to the Department of Health website, the state has received approximately 260,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 293,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of the 553,000 total doses, the Department of Health said 135,605 vaccines have been administered, as of Thursday.

Also, according to the Department of Health website, 11 different providers in Bulloch County have requested 7,775 vaccines as of Thursday. The largest request is from Georgia Southern University for 1,500 Pfizer vaccines. The Bulloch County Health Department requested 600 Pfizer and 400 Moderna vaccines.

While McCook said he has received 200 of his requested 600 vaccines, it is not known how many doses the other providers have received.

“We have been successful in ordering and receiving doses for the eligible recipients so far,” Hadden said. “However, specific allocations of vaccine are determined at the state level. We are hopeful that other providers in the community will also be able to assist with providing vaccine as the rollout continues.”

Last week the state expanded the list of residents who will be eligible to receive a vaccine to health care workers in clinical settings, staff and residents of long-term care facilities, all law enforcement and fire personnel and adults aged 65 and older.