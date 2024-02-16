Statesboro man and woman killed in Wednesday shootings in Claxton

A Statesboro man and woman were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Claxton motel.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident where four people were shot.

According to a release from the GBI, Taylor Samone Clark, 26, of Statesboro and Shalonde A’Jessisa Stevens, 27, of Statesboro we pronounced dead as the Relax Inn on US Highway 301 in Claxton.

Their bodies will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab where autopsies will be performed.

The Claxton Police Department and the Evans County Sheriff’s Office responded to 911 calls about 7 a.m. Wednesday regarding a shooting at Relax Inn on US Highway 301 in Claxton.

When officers arrived at the motel, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. The identities and conditions of the two non-fatal victims are being withheld at this time, the GBI release stated.

At the request of the Evans County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI was requested to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at (912) 871-1121, the Evans County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 739-1611, or the Claxton Police Department at (912) 739-2121.

Anonymous tips may be submitted to (800) 597-8477, online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online