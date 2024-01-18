Statesboro First Presbyterian Church to open Friday, Saturday nights

With temperatures expected to drop into the low 20s Friday night into Saturday morning and 18 degrees Saturday night into Sunday morning, First Presbyterian Church Statesboro announced it will be open both nights and possibly Sunday night, as well, if people need a warm place to sleep.

According to a post on their Facebook page, First Presbyterian will open at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday “with food, coffee, cots and a place to stay warm.”

Anyone in need of shelter is invited to come to the church at 1215 Fair Road, next to East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a low of 25 for Friday night/Saturday morning and a wind chill of 13 degrees. The low Saturday night/Sunday morning could hit 18 degrees with a wind chill possibly as low as 7 degrees.

The church may open Sunday night, too, depending on weather conditions.

If you must be outside at the coldest times, people are advised to wear several warm layers, gloves and a hat. Outdoor pets should be brought inside, and plants should be covered or brought inside a home or garage area.

When temperatures dip into the teens and 20s, it is recommended to “drip” water pipes so they do not freeze and burst and, where possible, to check on neighbors or anyone who might be in danger of suffering from the cold.

Those in need can contact Bulloch County Public Safety at (912) 489-1661 or local law enforcement — the Statesboro Police at (912) 764-9911 or the Bulloch County Sheriff 's Office at (912) 764-8888.