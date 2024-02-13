SPD investigating shooting incident that left one dead, two wounded

Statesboro Police are investigating a Monday shooting incident that left one man dead and two others with gunshot wounds,

According to a release Tuesday from Capt. Jared Akins, SPD officers were called to Cambridge the Pines Apartments on Lanier Drive in Statesboro at 5:30 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired.

“While these officers were still enroute to the Pines, two adult males arrived at East Georgia Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds,” Akins said in the release. “As officers arrived at the Pines, they located an adult male with gunshot wounds and began rendering aid.”

Shortly after arriving, Bulloch County EMS determined that the man had died. Akins said detectives then responded to both the Pines complex and the hospital to begin the criminal investigation.

“During the course of the evening, detectives determined that the surviving males had driven from the Pines after being shot and that they and the deceased male were connected,” Akins said. “At this point in the investigation, it appears as though a dispute between the identified individuals resulted in gunfire.”

Akins said the identities of the involved parties would not be released at this time pending further investigation. Additional releases will follow as the case progresses, he said.

Officers from the Georgia Southern University Police Department and deputies with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office assisted in securing the scene and “their assistance is greatly appreciated,” Akins said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Senior Detective Dustin Cross at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com.