Soldier and marathon campaigner Yasger to speak at Veterans Day event Saturday

On the first visit, he stopped by while making his campaign kickoff walk, from Tybee Island to the state Capitol in Atlanta. This took him just under two weeks, carrying a 60-pound rucksack, according to the story on his campaign webpage. After arriving at the Capitol on Sept. 22, he returned to Statesboro and the American Legion Hall on another bingo night, Sept. 26, and donated half of the approximately $5,400 he raised through the walk to the local post.

"How generous is that!" Martin said. "It's a very significant donation that helps us with our charitable contributions to our veterans, so that's what we're using it for. It's all earmarked for veterans."

Services provided by the American Legion to veterans include help with family needs, food, housing, transportation and assistance with claims for Veterans Affairs Department benefits — "you name it," according to Martin.

"We have homeless veterans that we provide stuff to, and that $2,700 can go a long way," he added.

12-year veteran

Yasger, originally from Illinois, enlisted in the U.S. Army back in October 2011 and underwent Basic Training at Fort Benning (recently renamed Fort Moore), Georgia, near Columbus, where he was offered contracts to attend Airborne School and the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program. Upon successfully completing all of his training in June 2012, he was stationed at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, with the 1st Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment. While with that regiment he deployed twice to Afghanistan, in 2013 and 2015.

In October 2015, Yasger transitioned from active duty to the Georgia Army National Guard, where he currently serves with the 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Bridge Combat Team. In 2019, he deployed a third time to Afghanistan. He is scheduled for deployment to the Middle East next year.

His talking points

Now 34 and with 12 years experience in the military, Yasger said he will talk only a very little about his own service, preferring to recognize the contributions of underappreciated veterans of previous generations and to talk about a need for unity to overcome the divisiveness that is currently gripping the nation.

"I have a very big appreciation for veterans who served before me, in like World War II and Vietnam, especially Vietnam," he said. "Like, I've deployed three times. I know guys who haven't deployed, and yet they get thanked for their service a lot more than Vietnam veterans still do today. But they should be thanked for their service."

Yasger also wants to talk about "the division in our country right now, not necessarily just politically, but that's a big part of it, media, politics and how it's going to take us all to come together because that's what veterans fight for."

Americans in military service don't fight for the divisions that politicians "who, most haven't served in the military in the first place, want to preach to us" and that are also promoted by the media, he said.

"We have to come together as a country, because that's what our veterans fought for; they didn't fight for either political party; they fought for the United States of America," Yasger said.

For 12 years now he has been a resident of Savannah, where he ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in 2022. Although he may say something generally about his reasons for getting involved in politics, he said he plans to say nothing about his current candidacy.

It was actually local veteran Bob Marsh, chairman for the American Legion post's Memorial Day and Veterans Day events, who invited Yasger back to speak this Saturday, Martin said. He called Marsh "an integral part of our post," and one of the community's most dedicated volunteers, "diligent and giving," working also with Ogeechee Area Hospice and the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro.

Joiner Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory, Bulloch Memorial Gardens and the Averitt Center for the Arts sponsor the observance in cooperation with American Legion Post 90.