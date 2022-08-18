Robert Grant named VP at East Georgia State

East Georgia State College announces that Robert Grant has been named the new vice president for Institutional Advancement and Grants.

"We are so excited to have Robert join our team at East Georgia," said Dr. David Schecter, president of EGSC.

“He already has so much enthusiasm to meet students, faculty, staff and community members. With this enthusiasm and his experience and knowledge, he will be a great asset to EGSC and the local community.”

In this role, Grant will provide leadership and strategic focus.

He will work with the EGSC Foundation and its members to implement strategies to increase private funding for college programs and capital needs, as well as secure gifts and grants from private foundations and government sources.