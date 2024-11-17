Rev. John Bressler - God helps us make sense of nation's election results

Boy, did the pollsters and the pundit experts get it wrong! When I woke up on November 6th and saw the map painted in red, I thought someone made a colossal mistake. As the day wore on, I sat down and tried to figure out what happened to the newscasters, the savvy politicians and what's possibly going to happen with our country.

As far as the election tally, the online bookies were right on the money and if you were a betting man, you made some big bucks. My eventual clue came from my family who were very divided when we talked about politics. This is their conclusion. None liked the winner and were very supportive of the loser, but all emotion aside, they voted for the one most likely to get the job done when it came to economics and immigration.

Historically, the world was suffering terribly in the 1920s and 1930s because of the Great Depression. Most countries had unemployment, poverty and dysfunctioning governments. These hardships opened the doors for authoritarian extremes in Germany, Japan and Italy, to mention a few.

Please. I do not mean to suggest that our next president is a fascist or a dictator. However, a lot of folks I talk to believe we need a very strong leader who is unwilling to fall into a predictable political slot and will set aside most acceptable compromising patterns to do what must be done. "I don't care what his morals, ethics, behavior or lifestyle may be. I want a good job, enough money to live comfortably and people I don't like removed. Oh, and bring our military back home. We're not the world's police department." (a summary of what I heard)

I also believe that many voters would accept our country being run – which just may be the case anyway – by an oligarchy. Russia is a good example.

Before anyone runs out to buy a pitchfork or light a torch – like the townspeople in one of the Frankenstein movies – I am not saying I'm in agreement with most of this stuff. I'm just trying to deal with it by putting my thoughts on paper.

We are living in a democracy and that means we have the right to vote any way we choose, elect our leaders and use our Constitution to control our government when those elected step out of line. I don't get upset that our judicial branch chose to give a president complete immunity because congress still has some power to overturn a president's decisions believed to be unconstitutional. There are ways to control our judicial branch, but it will take some time. Just hang in there. I didn't get upset, but I do believe that the brains of our Supreme Court are like a marble rolling around in a tin can at times.

Folks, we will make it. Our history books will be rewritten, our lives will change and our future is unpredictable.

We must reexamine our past and reclaim our strength by returning to God Almighty, who has and will always have, the answers to our future questions.

Thanks, God!



