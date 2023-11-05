Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





October 11

➤ Papa John’s Pizza, 620 Fair Road

▲ Score: 79

Observed hand-washing station without paper towels. Corrected on-site; food handler replaced paper towels. Observed raw cookie dough uncovered in the back reach-in unit and bottled sauces unlidded on the prep counter. Corrected on-site; bottled sauces were covered. Observed dried food buildup on the blade of the can opener and observed excessive dried food buildup on the cutting board, utensils and prep counters. Observed various foods within the prep top, walk-in cooler and reach-in cooling units cold-holding at temps above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; all potentially non-hazardous foods were discarded. All cold-holding units must be fixed within 72 hours and the health department must be notified before the facility can fully operate. Manager agrees to voluntarily close until cold-holding issues are resolved. Issues with cold-holding units were resolved 10/11. Ambient of the walk-in cooler was at 40 degrees F. Corrected on-site. Observed scoop handles touching products within the prep top cooler. Observed excessive debris and food buildup on the floors throughout the facility, inside the walk-in cooler and around equipment. Observed the walk-in cooler door with a large-sized hole revealing the unit's insulation. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.

➤ McDonald's Archway, 810 Arch Way

▲ Score: 98

Observed debris on equipment.





October 12

➤ Buffalo Wild Wings, 442 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 95

➤ Boro Bagel Company, 23 South Main Street

▲ Score: 91

Observed sliced tomatoes cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food items. Inspector: Quentin Smith.

➤ Burger King #14614, 602 Fair Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed single-use cups stacked past counter level. Observed multiple damaged cold-hold units in kitchen not in use. Observed food debris in reach-in coolers/freezers. Observed food debris on exterior equipment. Observed food debris on floors throughout. Inspector: Laura Robinson

➤ Shane’s Rib Shack, 1100 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 81

Observed hand sink not stocked with towels. Corrected on-site; new towels brought to hand sink. Observed chicken not cold-holding at 41 degrees F or below. Corrected on-site; out-of-temp food discarded. For non-continuous cooking, chicken must first be cooled to 41 degrees F or below, then held cold until reheated to 165 degrees F before service. Corrected on-site. Observed single-use cup used as scoop in ready-to-eat food. Scoop must have handle, be stored protected from contamination with handle not in contact with food. Observed food debris and accumulations inside reach-in cooler, on lower shelves, ovens, toaster, flat top and fryers. Clean equipment often enough to prevent accumulations. Excessive trash piled on ground around each Dumpster. Refuse must be removed from premises with frequency that minimize conditions which attract or harbor insects and rodents. Observed damaged and missing floor tiles in cooking area. Observed burned out lights in dishwashing area. Lighting intensity shall be at least 50-foot candles (540 lux) at a surface where a food service employee is working with food or working with utensils or equipment such as knives, slicers, grinders or saws where employee safety is a factor. Observed unshielded light bulbs in kitchen. Light bulbs shall be shielded, coated or otherwise shatter-resistant in areas where there is exposed food; clean equipment, utensils and linens or unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





October 18

➤ GSU Eagle Dining Services-Dining Commons, 10 Georgia Avenue

▲ Score: 90

Observed dried food buildup on can opener blade at the FresCo food station. Corrected on-site; can opener blade cleaned. Observed several instances of improper cooling with food products being tightly lidded. Observed reach-in cooler at the FresCo food station with a broken door and a walk-in cooler at Fork and Spoon with an out of order sign with foods inside of cooler. Have a reach-in unit's door repaired and all out-of-order equipment removed to prevent usage and potential food storage. Observed excessive food and grease buildup around fryer at Southern Griddle food station. Observed a buildup of food debris in floor drains at Fork and Spoon. Observed a buildup of grease and dust on the vent hoods and an out-of-date maintenance sticker on hood. Vent system needs to be cleaned professionally. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Krystal, 781 Brannen Road

▲ Score: 94

Observed single-use cups stacked past counter level. Observed multiple damaged cold-hold units in kitchen not in use. Observed food debris in reach-in coolers/freezers. Observed food debris on exterior equipment. Observed food debris on floors throughout. Observed debris on counters/equipment. Observed minor debris on floors underneath equipment. Observed damaged weather strip on back door. Exterior openings must be in good repair to control pests. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Wendy's, 600 East Northside Drive

▲ Score: 98

Observed minor debris in reach-in freezer. Observed minor debris in microwave. Observed minor debris on floors, walls and ceilings. Inspector: Robinson.





October 19

➤ Chick-fil-A Of Statesboro, 352 East Northside Drive ▲ Score: 97

Observed minor debris in reach-in freezer. Observed minor debris in microwave. Observed minor debris on floors, walls and ceilings. Observed damaged gaskets/doors on thawing cabinets preventing doors from closing. Manager states that repairs are in process. Observed minor debris on freezer floor. Observed food debris on exterior equipment at breading station. Observed minor spills in reach-in coolers at breading station. Observed minor spills in bottom of thawing cabinets. Observed minor debris on floors throughout. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ China One, 400 Parker Avenue Suite 400, Brooklet ▲ Score: 98

Do not use single-use to-go containers as scoops for food. Scoop must have handle and be stored with handle not in contact with food. Observed buildup and debris on lower shelving units. Inspector: Aaron Jump..





October 24

➤ Bites In The Boro, 1302 Statesboro Place Circle ▲ Score: 99

Observed food residue on exterior of cooler/handles. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Ralph's Diner, 3059 Northside Drive West

▲ Score: 99

Observed minor food debris on floor. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Inspector: Jump.