Rep. Allen announces 2023 Congressional Art Competition

Congressman Rick Allen announced this week the official launch of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition, which is open to all high school students (9th–12th grade) in Georgia’s 12th District, which includes Bulloch County.



Submitted artworks will be exhibited during a reception at the Westobou Gallery in Augusta May 5–20, 2023, and the winning piece will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. Other winners’ artwork will be displayed in Congressman Allen’s Washington, D.C. and Augusta offices.

Upon announcing the competition, Congressman Allen said:

“I want to encourage all interested high school students to take part in this great competition, which offers an opportunity to harness their creative talents to share what makes Georgia’s 12th District so special. I look forward to celebrating the many talented young artists who call our district home.”

Submitted artworks must be original in concept, design, and execution, and must depict a scene from the 12th District of Georgia. All artworks must be submitted by Thursday, April 20, at one of the following drop-off locations:

Augusta Office: 2743 Perimeter Parkway, Building 200, Suite 105, Augusta, GA 30909 (Mon.–Fri., 9 a.m.–5 p.m.)

Dublin Office: 100 S. Church Street, Dublin, GA 31021 (Mon.–Fri., 9 a.m.–noon)

Vidalia Office: 107 Old Airport Road, Suite A, Vidalia, GA 30474 (Wednesday, April 19, 2:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m.)

Statesboro Office: 50 E. Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 (Mon.–Fri., 9 a.m.–5 p.m.)

For questions, contact Christine Rhodes at (706) 228-1980 or send an email to Christine.Rhodes@mail.house.gov.