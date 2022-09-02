rel.-Church Calendar0903 2022

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:

Sunday

IN-PERSON Services will be held Sunday at Statesboro New Covenant Church beginning at 10 a.m. The services may also be viewed via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by the regular worship service at 11 a.m. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

HYBRID SERVICE (in-person and online) for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Clint Tawes will discuss how the person he was 10 or 20 years ago isn’t the person he is today in, “If You Knew Me Then…,” For information about the in-person service, review the COVID guidelines. Or, if you prefer, the online service will be offered at https://uuma.zoom.us/j/5915836890. For more information and/or how to access the Zoom Room visit www.uustatesboro.org.

Upcoming Events

GOD TALKS, a non-denominational ministry, will meet Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. in the Multipurpose Room of Statesboro New Covenant Church, Gentilly Road. Shelby Williford of Portal, an 85-year-old retired bookkeeper, will share her personal testimony. Use side entrance.

IN-PERSON Services will be held Sept. 11 at Statesboro New Covenant Church beginning at 10 a.m. The services may also be viewed via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

SERVICE will be held Sept. 11 at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by the regular worship service at 11 a.m. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

HYBRID SERVICE (in-person and online) for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. “Generosity” will be the kickoff for the stewardship campaign. For information about the in-person service, review the COVID guidelines. Or, if you prefer, the online service will be offered at https://uuma.zoom.us/j/5915836890. For more information and/or how to access the Zoom Room visit www.uustatesboro.org.

11TH PASTOR’S Anniversary for Rev. Daniel C. Woodson will be held Sept. 18 at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, Bulloch Street, beginning at 11:15 a.m. with Rev. Grant Turner and Scarboro Grove Baptist Church of Portal as guests. The 2 p.m. service will feature Rev. Isaac Colburth and St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Louisville, Ga., as guests.

Ongoing Events

MISSION MINISTRY meets every Wednesday at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Bulloch Street, beginning at 10 a.m.

MORNING SERVICE is held each Sunday (except fifth Sundays) at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Bulloch Street, beginning at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. (except fifth Sundays).

SERVICES are held each Sunday at Statesboro United Pentecostal Church, Old Register Way, beginning at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held each Wednesday beginning at 7:30 p.m.

YOUTH SUNDAY will be held each first Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.

TRADITIONAL SUNDAY Service will be held each second Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.

EARLY SERVICE will be held each third Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 8:30 a.m. with the worship service. Brunch will be served.

SERVICE with Communion will be held each fourth Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service will follow at 10:30 a.m.