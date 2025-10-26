Rebekah Lingenfelser - Some Kinda Good

October may be one of my favorite months of the year. It’s always packed with fun fall activities from football to the fair, and this year, we’ve made the most of it.

Last Saturday, we returned to the “Prettiest Little Stadium in America” one more time for the Georgia Southern homecoming game. I had not been able to attend in several years, but let me tell you, the stadium is not so little anymore.

After the game, I learned that we were part of the fourth largest crowd in Paulson Stadium’s history, and I believe it. I was truly impressed by the big time feel of the stadium, the exciting atmosphere with all the lighting and the fireworks each time the Eagles scored a touchdown.

We satisfied our Statesboro Blues with dinner at Gnat’s Landing before the game, and stopped in to the Pour House Pub downtown before calling it a night. It was so good to be home!





Judging a cast iron cooking competition

Earlier this month, I had the opportunity to judge a cast iron cooking competition and to sign books at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry.

For the competition, contestants had an hour to cook and plate their dishes. Now, y’all know me –I am no stranger to cooking competitions, having competed a few times on national TV, so it was nice to be on the other side of the fence for a change.

One of the first trophies I ever won was in a dutch oven cookoff for my pineapple upside down cake with walnuts, so this was a full circle moment.

I met several great cooks and tasted some very creative dishes, including Pork Tenderloin Medallions with Orzo, Cheesy Skillet Macaroni and Cheese, Beefy Cornbread Skillet and Bacon Cheddar Welsh Cakes.

The Welsh Cakes were practically fried biscuits rolled in sugar – they were sweet and savory, and earned my highest marks for creativity and flavor. When all the judges' scores were combined, ultimately, the first prize winner was the Pork Tenderloin Medallions with Orzo.

Following the cooking competition, I signed copies of my debut memoir with recipes, “Some Kinda Good,” and my latest release, “Unique Eats and Eateries of Savannah,” for fairgoers.

I loved interacting with the attendees and getting to meet readers, which both inspires and invigorates me.

Throughout the two-week fair, my books were available for sale inside the Georgia Grown marketplace too, and seeing them on the shelves alongside all the jams and jellies, homemade cheesestraws, baked goods and coffees made in our great state was a milestone moment. I sure appreciate everyone who came to see me at the book signing and who purchased a book.

When it comes to fair food, we never miss the funnel cake, but this year, we made the risky decision to pass it up for the Death by Chocolate Mini-Doughnuts with whipped cream. It was a good decision. They were out-of-this -world and tasted even better with the freshly squeezed lemonade.





Meeting a fan

On Saturday in the Boro, while having an after-game drink at the pub, a sweet lady I had never met approached me to say she had been reading this column, “Some Kinda Good,” for years, and that she had followed my story and how proud she was of me. I gave her a big hug and thanked her for coming over.

Rebekah meets a longtime column reader while out in downtown Statesboro.



It truly means the world to me when I get to connect with you all and hear that kind of feedback. Thank you for being a part of this wild and crazy journey, and for being a part of my Boro family.

Here’s to making the most of the fall!

Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef, speaker, culinary TV personality, and author. Featured in Forbes, on ABC and Food Network, she is a Georgia Southern University alumna and an honors graduate of the Savannah Culinary Institute. Visit RebekahLingenfelser.com, like Some Kinda Good on Facebook or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and YouTube.