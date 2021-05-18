Police seek information in Sunday shooting

Statesboro Police are looking for assistance from the public with information in a shooting incident Sunday afternoon.

Capt. Jared Akins said SPD patrol officers responded at approximately 1:45 p.m. to Madison Meadows Apartments on Packinghouse Road in Statesboro for a reported shooting.

Prior to the arrival of the officers, the 20-year-old victim had been taken from the scene and dropped off later by an unknown party at East Georgia Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was transferred later to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah for further treatment.

“Patrol officers, assisted by deputies with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, secured the scene and canvassed the area for witnesses,” Akins said. “Detectives processed the scene and recovered multiple shell casings and other pieces of evidence.”

Akins said detectives believe there are multiple witnesses in the complex who were present when the man was shot but have not, as yet, provided information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Capt. Akins at (912) 764-9911 or to submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.