Police report, 2/15/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Statesboro Police Department

Michael Laurence Rayam, 41, Dry Branch Village – Cruelty to children first degree maliciously cause excessive pain.

INCIDENTS

BULLOCH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – Inmate was charged with illegal possession of a Schedule IV drug (Xanax) while incarcerated in the Bulloch County Jail.

OLD GROVELAND ROAD – In response to a report of a suspicious vehicle in front of a residence, a brief investigation resulted in the arrest of one of the passengers for possession of methamphetamine.

HIGHWAY 80 WEST/PORTAL – Upon stopping a vehicle that failed to signal a turn, the driver stepped out of the vehicle and place the keys on the roof of the vehicle. Upon running the driver’s license, a felony probation violation and a bench warrant for his arrest came back. The vehicle was left with a licensed driver.

HONEY DEW LANE – While doing a wellness check, a worker with Children and Family Services was grabbed by an individual after she discovered a green leafy substance in her home.

MIDDLEGROUND ROAD – Complainant said a relative came to their house while they were going over the will of an estate left by a relative. Complainant said he was confrontational and didn’t want him to return without calling and getting her permission first.

RAMBLEWOOD DRIVE – Complainant said there was an unwanted person at his residence. After a brief investigation, the person was criminally trespassed and advised not to return to the residence.

HIGHWAY 46 – Complainant said a four-wheeler was stolen from his yard the night before. He said the chain was broken and he was working on fixing it for his friend who is the owner of the four-wheeler. The friend confirmed the complainant was working on the vehicle. There were several tracks where it appeared the vehicle may have been dragged. The case was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division for further action.

CAWANA ROAD – Complainant requested a security check at the construction site of a new subdivision. She said there was some minor damage to one of the houses and the lights to the entrance were damaged. She said she placed a trail camera at the entrance that caught a truck come in and leave a short time later with some lumber, but it was of such poor quality that no identifying tags could be seen.

HIGHWAY 67 – In responding to references of unusual activity at a business, a traffic stop was made. The driver confirmed a person with multiple arrest warrants through the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office was inside. Upon entering the business, the man in question was found to have three small bags of a white powdered substance. The man said it was cocaine. He was taken to the Bulloch County Jail.

HARDWICK DRIVE – Complainant said he left his truck unlocked at his residence and in the morning he noticed his Glock 19 and a 30-round magazine were missing from his vehicle. Nothing else was taken. He could not provide a serial number for the firearm and was advised to contact the Sheriff’s Office when he located the number.

OLD RIVER ROAD NORTH – Complainant said someone stole his firearm. The gun was entered as stolen and the victim issued a case number.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 25 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – One call Monday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Eight calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 24 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 19 calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one coroner call and 30 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One first responder call and six medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – One coroner call and six medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 54 calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Monday.

Other agencies – Three calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy