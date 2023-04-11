Police Report - 11/4/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Tevin Lamar Burke, 31, Stadium Walk – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Christopher Jake Tai Lee Rich, 17, Solomon Circle – Reckless conduct, possession of tobacco to minors, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Trina Lynn Howell, 46, Bowen Road, Twin City – Possession of methamphetamine.

Statesboro Police Department

Brittany Shannelle Fields, 35, Roundtree St., Portal – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Charles Wayne Hendrix, 64, West Inman St. – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Michael Demetrius Hobbs, 37, Sinkhole Road – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, bench warrant/felony.

Scott Brandon Poole, 28, Gentilly Road – DUI less safe alcohol.

Dominique Marquis Wright, 30, Lanier Drive – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Andrew Thomas Ruhs, 38, Macon Road, Columbus – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Julia Esther Gold, 19, Robin Hood Trail – Simple battery.

Lauren Anne Saylor, 19, Robin Hood Trail – Simple battery.

INCIDENTS

OLD RIVER ROAD SOUTH – Complainant said he lost his wallet and he is unsure where or when he lost it. While he had some cash, he is most concerned about his Social Security Card and driver’s license. He said he needed to file a police report so he could get replacements for each.

HIGHWAY 80 WEST – Complainant said someone used his identity to file a fraudulent tax return due to a breach in his banking information. He said he is receiving letters addressed to another individual and he believes the incidents are connected. He requested a police report just in case they are connected.

AKINS POND ROAD – Complainant said her ex-boyfriend showed up at her residence demanding items he said he left behind when they broke up. She said he did not have anything left at her house, since he took everything when they broke up. Complainant said he also broke some things while he was at her home. She requested he be criminally trespassed from her home. The ex-boyfriend was advised of the order and said at some point he may request a Sheriff’s Office deputy accompany him to retrieve some items he claims are his from her home.

NEVILS DAISY ROAD – Complainant said she and her husband were asleep at their home when they heard their Dodge Charger crank up. She said they saw the vehicle drive away. She said they leave the keys inside the vehicle all the time. The car was spotted and deputies were able to stop the vehicle and recover it. It was towed back to the complaint’s home.

EAST CHESTNUT COURT – Complainant said someone used his debit card number to purchase a number of items totaling $368. He said he does not know who got his number.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(October 23-29)

Rural county intake — 11 adult dogs and two puppies; two adult cats and one kitten.

City of Statesboro — Six adult dogs and one puppy; two adult cats and four kittens.

Adopted — Three adult cats.

Rescued — Two adult dogs and four puppies; one kitten

Reclaimed — Five adult dogs.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — One adult dog (serious medical).

Fees collected — $435.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls October 23-29)

Portal – 16 medical response calls; one structure fire; one rescue call; one accident with injuries; one brush fire.

Register – Seven medical response calls; one woods fire; two accidents with injuries; one brush fire; two fire alarms; one brush fire; two miscellaneous fire calls; two structure fires.

Nevils – Three medical response calls; one woods fire; one accident with injuries; one public relations call.

Bay – Five medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call.

Stilson – Three medical response calls; one accident with injuries; one miscellaneous fire call.

Brooklet – 20 medical response calls; one fire alarm; one woods fire; four miscellaneous fire calls; two structure fires; one accident with injuries.

Leefield – One medical response call.

Clito – Two medical response calls.

Middleground – Two medical response calls.

Highway 24 – Three medical response calls.

Banks Dairy – Three medical response calls; one rescue call.

Akins Anderson – Two medical response calls.

Sandy Creek – One medical response call.

Pulaski Road – One medical response call; one fire alarm; one miscellaneous fire call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Five calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 40 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 20 calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Nine calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one fire call and 31 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Two medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and six medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 37 calls Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Thursday.

Screven County 911 – Three calls Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Six calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy