Police Report - 11/10/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Kalonna Donielle Brown, 28, Nixon Chapel Road, Springfield – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Travis LaGrant Jackson, Peachtree St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, bench warrant/felony.

Joshua Rashad Parrish, 30, Creekside Lane, Claxton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Josie Victoria Perry, 19, Paradise Cove – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Jacquelynn Gillespie, 36, Brenda Drive, Portal – Disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Cameron DeShawn Prince, 22, Harvey Drive – Possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects.

Ricardio Francz Raymond, 40, Acorn Lane – Possession of a firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

Jeremy Hunter Sutton, 24, Worthington Drive, Ludowici – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, DUI less safe alcohol.

James Caleb Vangiller, 34, Gentilly Drive – Contempt of court/child support.

Statesboro Police Department

Rakwon Addison Baggs, 23, South McDonald St., Ludowici – Failure to appear in court as summoned.

Elana Alexis Buenrostro, 23, Blackfin Lane, Pembroke – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, tire requirements, reckless driving.

Markus Anthony Cowan, 42, Davis Road, Waynesboro – Wanted person from Waynesboro PD.

Randy Pate James Green, 22, Lanier Drive – Battery.

Eva Marie Hilario Lopez, 41, Old Register Road – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving without a license/misdemeanor.

Savana Kay Hughes, 21, Paradise Cove – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Octavious Tuvache Jones, 26, Museum Road, Swainsboro – Criminal trespass damage to property, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.

Erin Marquise Swinson, 26, Carswell Circle, Homerville – Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

Roderick Lamont Lowery, 47, Sandhill Lane, Sylvania – Peeping tom.

DeShawn Lamar Rawls, 25, Old Stagecoach Road – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Gabriel Noah Veldboom, 26, East Jones – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Kamal Mohamed Davis, 19, Frazier Road, Decatur – Unlawful to possess, display or use any false, fraudulent or altered ID/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age.

Hunter Bryan Taylor, 20, Center West Parkway, Evans – Simple battery, battery.

DNR Law Enforcement Section

Stephen James Skipper, 43, Old Register Way – Killing deer at night/misdemeanor, possession of a firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Tuesday; 20 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Tuesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Metter Police Department – Eight calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 36 calls Tuesday; 25 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 18 calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Tuesdays; two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One coroner call and 23 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and 20 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Tuesday; seven medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Three medical calls Tuesday; eight medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 29 calls Tuesday; 32 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – One call Tuesday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Tuesday.

Chatham County 911 – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Four calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy