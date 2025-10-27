Police Report - 10/28/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Iley David Anderson, 52, Metter – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Christy Allen Bragg, 36, Sylvania – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana.

Dylan Clint Collins, 34, Statesboro – Theft by conversion, misdemeanor, probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor.

Jarell Amman Eason, 34, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Lanson Matthew Fay, 18, Woodstock – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Deandre Diamoni Flowers, 19, Cooperville – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects.

Jair Hernandez-Landero, 24, Alexander – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Jacquell Cammar Anthony Milton, 34, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Jasmine Noel Mixon, 27, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.

Valerie Kamille Oglesby, 49, Statesboro – Possession with intent of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Statesboro Police Department

Carlos Dequan Covington, 50, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Ethan Cleveland Cross, 18, Gainesville – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Jack Whitaker Davis, 20, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Jackson John Daniel Elseroad, 18, Cumming – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Michael Lashawn Goodman, 19, Statesboro – Four counts theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor.

Marsha Nicole Henderson, 44, Statesboro – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane.

Matthew Jackson, 31, Statesboro – Simple battery.

Zakia Dortes Lee, 48, Statesboro – Simple battery.

Mihirkumar Chaman Patel, 45, Savannah – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, public drunkenness, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Emmett Lee Allen, 57, Fairfax, VA. – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane, failure to dim lights.

Demetrius Atlas Fillmore, 27, Pooler – DUI less safe alcohol, following too closely.

Elizabeth Ashlyn Murphy, 34, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to obey traffic control device, no insurance.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Saturday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 17 calls Friday; 30 calls Saturday; 19 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department —Two calls Friday.

Metter Police Department — Nine calls Friday; 11 calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 29 calls Friday; 35 calls Saturday; 36 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 25 calls Friday; 17 calls Saturday; 19 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday.

Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Four calls Friday; two calls Saturday

Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Friday; five calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 24 medical calls Friday; three accident calls, one coroner call and 33 medical calls Saturday; 23 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — One accident call and seven medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 18 calls Friday; 34 calls Saturday; 22calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Saturday.

Bryan County 911 — Three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Sunday.

Georgia Power — One call Friday.

Jenkins County 911 — One call Friday.

Screven County 911 — One call Sunday

Other agencies — 10 calls Friday; 11 calls Saturday; nine calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy