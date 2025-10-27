Police Report - 10/28/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Iley David Anderson, 52, Metter – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.
Christy Allen Bragg, 36, Sylvania – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana.
Dylan Clint Collins, 34, Statesboro – Theft by conversion, misdemeanor, probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor.
Jarell Amman Eason, 34, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Lanson Matthew Fay, 18, Woodstock – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Deandre Diamoni Flowers, 19, Cooperville – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects.
Jair Hernandez-Landero, 24, Alexander – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Jacquell Cammar Anthony Milton, 34, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Jasmine Noel Mixon, 27, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.
Valerie Kamille Oglesby, 49, Statesboro – Possession with intent of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.
Statesboro Police Department
Carlos Dequan Covington, 50, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.
Ethan Cleveland Cross, 18, Gainesville – Criminal trespass damage to property.
Jack Whitaker Davis, 20, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property.
Jackson John Daniel Elseroad, 18, Cumming – Criminal trespass damage to property.
Michael Lashawn Goodman, 19, Statesboro – Four counts theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor.
Marsha Nicole Henderson, 44, Statesboro – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane.
Matthew Jackson, 31, Statesboro – Simple battery.
Zakia Dortes Lee, 48, Statesboro – Simple battery.
Mihirkumar Chaman Patel, 45, Savannah – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, public drunkenness, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Emmett Lee Allen, 57, Fairfax, VA. – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane, failure to dim lights.
Demetrius Atlas Fillmore, 27, Pooler – DUI less safe alcohol, following too closely.
Elizabeth Ashlyn Murphy, 34, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to obey traffic control device, no insurance.
BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement Agencies
Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Saturday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 17 calls Friday; 30 calls Saturday; 19 calls Sunday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.
Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department —Two calls Friday.
Metter Police Department — Nine calls Friday; 11 calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.
Portal Police Department — One call Friday; one call Sunday.
Statesboro Police Department — 29 calls Friday; 35 calls Saturday; 36 calls Sunday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department — 25 calls Friday; 17 calls Saturday; 19 calls Sunday.
Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday.
Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.
Metter Fire Department — Four calls Friday; two calls Saturday
Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Friday; five calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.
Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Friday; one call Saturday.
Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Friday; one call Saturday.
Emergency Medical Services
Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 24 medical calls Friday; three accident calls, one coroner call and 33 medical calls Saturday; 23 medical calls Sunday.
Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.
Evans County EMS — One accident call and seven medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.
Calls to Other Agencies
911 hang-ups — 18 calls Friday; 34 calls Saturday; 22calls Sunday.
Air Transports – One call Saturday.
Bryan County 911 — Three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Sunday.
Georgia Power — One call Friday.
Jenkins County 911 — One call Friday.
Screven County 911 — One call Sunday
Other agencies — 10 calls Friday; 11 calls Saturday; nine calls Sunday.
— compiled by Jim Healy