Folks gather every year at the Bulloch County Courthouse to plant pinwheels as a way to help raise awareness during April, which is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The goal, Cooper said, is to help create better, brighter futures for children and families in Statesboro.

Tamaya Browder, right, volunteers for Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch plant pinwheels on the grounds of the Bulloch County Courthouse on Wednesday, April 5. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



To learn more or get involved, Cooper suggests going to the organization's website at https://pcabulloch.org/ or following on social media.