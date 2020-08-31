No decision yet on former trooper's request for bond

Thompson, 27, was terminated from Georgia State Patrol Post 21 upon his arrest a week after the shooting. According to reports and courtroom testimony from a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent, Thompson reportedly fired once after using his patrol car to force Lewis to a stop when Lewis failed to do so on his own after Thompson used his blue lights in an attempt to pull him over for a broken tail light.

Lewis was unarmed and had both hands on the steering wheel when he died, reports stated.

Charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, Thompson is being held in the Screven County Jail.

The Lewis family is being assisted by the NAACP and Statesboro attorney Francys Johnson. Thompson is white; Lewis was Black. His wife, Betty Lewis, stated during the bond hearing that she believes racial profiling was a factor in her husband's death.