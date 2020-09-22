Man charged in child molestation

A Newton Road man was arrested after a Bulloch County sheriff's investigation led to charges of child molestation.

Jeff Cook, 55, is being held without bond on one count of child molestation after an incident involving a girl under age 10 reportedly took place between Sept. 4 and Sept. 6, said Bulloch County sheriff's Capt. Todd Hutchens.

The child was not a relative of Cook's but a "friend of the family," he said.

Cook was arrested Sept. 13 and held on an investigative hold until warrants were issued the next day, he said.