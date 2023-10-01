Local students earn college honors

UNG freshman cadets complete FROG Week

DAHLONEGA – One hundred and seventy-eight cadets began their time as University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets with Freshman Recruit Orientation Group (FROG) Week from Aug.13-19. FROG Week marks the transition from civilian to military life within UNG's Corps of Cadets.

These new cadets included: Colton Gunter of Ellabell and Payton Mealling of Statesboro.





The Citadel announces Dean’s list

Jason Raub of Nevils is among the more than 900 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2023 semester.

The dean's list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.





Wallace State Community College Dean's list

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Wallace State Community College announces that Ricky Watts of Statesboro earned a place on the Dean's List for the Summer 2023 semester.

To earn a spot on the Wallace State President's List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours.





Area students graduate from Valdosta State University

Valdosta State University announces the members of its graduating class of Summer 2023. This includes the following area residents

Autumn Chicola of Metter earned the Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in Accomplished Teaching

Cynthia Dean of Brooklet earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership

Abbie Johnson of Metter earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership

Zach Rackett of Metter earned the Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in Accomplished Teaching

Thomas Radney of Statesboro earned the Master of Education in Adult and Career Education

Amy Sheley of Sylvania earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership.





Kennesaw State Summer 2023 academic honors

Gustavo Molina of Statesboro was named to the Kennesaw State University Summer 2023 President's List.

Majoring in Political Science, Molina is among 971 undergraduate students named to the Summer 2023 President's List.

To qualify, students must achieve a 4.0 grade point average and complete a minimum of nine credit hours.

Jordan Herrington of Ellabell, majoring in Mechanical Engineering, was named to the university's Dean's List, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the Summer 2023 semester.

Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.





Georgia State University Summer 2023 Dean's list

Aaron Best of Statesboro was named to the Georgia State University Dean's list during the summer semester, degree-seeking students must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.





SNHU announces Summer 2023 President's list

The following students on being named to the Summer 2023 President's List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List.

Kevin Case, Emily Cole, Liliana Figueroa and Erika Hiller of Statesboro.

Joseph Oglesbee, Shelby Bookhoo and Emily Reynolds of Brooklet.

Cassidy Detillion of Metter.





Summer 2023 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University

Edmund Bozeman, a resident of Statesboro, GA, made the Summer 2023 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 430 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.





Valdosta State University announces summer 2023 Dean's list

To qualify for Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. The following students made the list.

Cristy Sehr of Pembroke, Allison Puzder of Brooklet, Jordan Jernigan of Claxton and Shelby Cook of Ellabell.





Dean's list at University of Maryland Global Campus

Julian Price of Metter was named to the Dean's List for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.

To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.





Dean's list at Youngstown State University

YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Michael Boyd of Sylvania was named to the Dean's List at Youngstown State University for Spring Semester 2023. Dean's List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average.





Annie Glisson, inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

BATON ROUGE – Annie Glisson, of Claxton was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Glisson was initiated at Georgia Southern University.

Glisson is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.





Liz Walker Receives 2023 Phi Kappa Phi Love of Learning Award

BATON ROUGE – Liz Walker of Statesboro was recently awarded a Love of Learning Award worth $1,000 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Walker is one of 200 recipients to receive the award.

Love of Learning Awards are designed to help fund post-baccalaureate professional development for active Phi Kappa Phi members including graduate or professional studies, doctoral dissertations, continuing education, travel related to teaching and research, career development and more.

Walker, writer and content editor at Georgia Southern University, said she will use funds from the award to acquire the necessary recording and musical equipment needed to complete her unique doctoral dissertation for an Ed.D. at Georgia Southern.

Walker was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi in 2022 at Georgia Southern.



