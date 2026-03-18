Local piano virtuoso Wemberly Ponder honors Chopin; watch highlights from the recital

Wemberly Ponder RecitalBulloch County and Statesboro’s own piano virtuoso, teacher and accompanist Wemberly Ponder performed a recital Sunday evening at Trinity Episcopal Church.
Bulloch County and Statesboro's own piano virtuoso, teacher and accompanist Wemberly Ponder performed a recital Sunday evening, March 15, at Trinity Episcopal Church to honor the 216th birthday of his favorite composer for the piano and pianist, Frederic Chopin. In addition to playing several of Chopin's pieces, Ponder spoke about the composer's life and how he was influenced by the music of Bach and Mozart.