Local congressman tests positive for COVID

District 12 Congressman Rick Allen announced Tuesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. The Republican from Augusta, who has represented Georgia's 12th District in Congress since January 2015, defeated Democratic challenger Elizabeth "Liz" Johnson earlier this month to earn his fourth term.



In an email from his office early Tuesday afternoon, the 69-year-old Allen said: "I have been undergoing regular COVID-19 testing and learned today that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I do not have any symptoms and will continue to work on behalf of the 12th District from home as I quarantine."

The 12th Congressional District includes Bulloch, Candler, Evans, Screven, Jenkins and 12 other counties. Also, portions of Effingham and Columbia counties are part of the district.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Department of Health reported that Bulloch recorded nine new cases Tuesday. The state noted the county has now recorded 3,276 total COVID cases, which have resulted in 35 confirmed deaths and 151 local residents being hospitalized since the pandemic began in March.

Also, the Department of Health is reporting an additional 17 deaths probably were caused by COVID. According to the Georgia DPH, the 17 nonconfirmed deaths represent Bulloch citizens who received a positive antigen/rapid test for COVID-19, developed COVID-19 symptoms and subsequently died.

In his report on Tuesday, Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff were caring for 10 COVID patients, with three patients on ventilators.

Bulloch EMS has transported a total of 132 people with probable COVID-19 and 157 with confirmed cases.

Georgia reported 2,452 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state's total number of confirmed cases up to 408,644. The state has averaged more than 2,500 new cases per day for the past seven days. Georgia reported 12 deaths on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 8,648.

According to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, as of Tuesday afternoon, 258,827 Americans had died from coronavirus. Also, Johns Hopkins reported the U.S. has had 12,501,643 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Bulloch Schools

The Bulloch County Schools system has reported five new cases since Sunday and has had a total of 176 COVID cases since classes started on Aug. 17.

Local colleges

After rising above 20 new cases for a seven-day period for the first time since September, Georgia Southern was back below 20. The university reported 19 cases for the week of Nov.16–22.Thirteen of the 19 cases this week were reported on the Statesboro campus.

Georgia Southern will report again next Monday, Nov. 30.

East Georgia State College reported no new cases of COVID-19 since Nov. 19. The college has had a total of 100 cases across its three campuses since Aug. 17.

After three consecutive weeks of no new cases, Ogeechee Technical College reported one employee on the Statesboro campus had tested positive for COVID for the week of Nov. 16–22. It was only the second new case at Ogeechee Tech since Oct. 19. The college has had a total of 38 cases across its campuses since Aug. 17. OTC will report again on Monday, Nov. 30.

Testing sites

The Bulloch County Health Department, 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro, continues to serve as a COVID-19 testing site, or specimen point of collection. It operates 8 a.m. till noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. To schedule a free test, call (855) 473-4374 or visit www.sehdph.org/covid-19, where a test can be scheduled online.

Additional free COVID-19 testing continues Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon at Luetta Moore Park, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.