Karen Johnson named Employee of Month at EGRMC

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has named Karen Johnson, Environmental Services Lead in the Operating Room, its Employee of the Month for January.

Sanderson has been employed at EGRMC since 2007.

Here is an excerpt from her nomination form: “Karen has been nothing short of exceptional. I know at any time I can go to her and she is always there to lend a helping hand.

"She is dependable and a really hard worker. Her attitude is one that I feel all employees should have. One example of her exemplary work ethic is the time she searched a large linen bin that had already made its way to the loading dock, in order to find a telemetry box that had been misplaced.

"Karen jumped right in and found the telemetry box within minutes, all with a positive attitude. This is not the first instance of her helping out when it wasn't required of her. The effort that she puts forth shows just how wonderful Karen is at her job. She truly is an exceptional employee. Karen is dedicated, attentive, efficient, and always strives to do the right thing."

"We congratulate Karen on being named Employee of the Month," said Erin Spillman, director of Marketing at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

"She has gone above and beyond the call of duty, and we appreciate her effort and dedication to our hospital. Thank you, Karen, for all that you do for EGRMC every day."



