Jenny Maddi named Employee of Month at EGRMC

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has named Jenny Maddi, Risk Manager, its Employee of the Month for March.

Maddi began her career at Bulloch Memorial Hospital in May 2014.

Here is an excerpt from her nomination form: "Jenny is diligent about patient and employee safety and education. She cares about doing the right thing, all the time. Jenny is very focused and knowledgeable about Community Cares, risk management, policies, and laws. Her confident leadership is inspiring and her 'get it done' attitude I admire. I feel fortunate to be on her team."

"We congratulate Gracie on being named Employee of the Month," said Erin Spillman, director of Marketing at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

"Jenny takes her job very seriously, is a strong patient advocate, and has the skill set and personality that sets her apart as a trusted and accomplished risk manager. A well deserved honor!"



