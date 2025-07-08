ATLANTA — In the five years since OpenAI unveiled Chat GPT-3 to the public, people have found creative and sometimes unwise uses for the technology, including attorneys who harnessed it to write briefs with fake citations. Recognizing the risk, the Georgia Supreme Court undertook a 10-month review in August and released new recommendations on Thursday. The state's high court proposes a three-year process to adapt to AI.
Incorporating AI into the justice system
Georgia Supreme Court issues guidance
