Georgia Power Foundation helps fund reading nooks

A $2,500 grant from the Georgia Power Foundation, Inc., will help fund more reading nooks in the community for children and continue the corporation's support of literacy in Bulloch County.

Since 2019, the Foundation has donated $11,300 to Bulloch County's literacy initiatives. The Foundation's grants are made possible by the Citizens of Georgia Power, which is the corporation's employees and retirees, and their contributions to the electric utility's matching gift program, the Community Legacy Project.

The contributions help support the Bulloch County Schools Book Bus and the Bulloch County Literacy Council's Bulloch READ initiatives that seek to do the following:

Reading: Encourage the creation of reading nooks.

Environment: Encourage a literacy-rich environment.

Access: Increase access to book and reading resources.

Development: Increase early brain development.

The Bulloch County Literacy Council encourages reading nooks in local businesses to boost access to books for children and help improve preschool and early-elementary literacy in Bulloch County. Bulloch Solutions and Franklin Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, two of the Literacy Council's Bulloch READ program sponsors, were the first businesses to establish reading nooks for children in their locations.

Since November 2021, the Literacy Council has helped establish five reading nooks in the community, including at the City of Statesboro.

Reading nooks give children easier access to books, encourage reading, and create a literacy-rich environment for children in the community. Children can look at or read books, and families may take a book home from local businesses' reading nooks to help build their own home libraries and nooks.

For more information, contact Crystal Simpkins, Bulloch County Schools' early learning director at (912) 212-8500 or csimpkins@bullochschools.org.