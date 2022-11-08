Fortune named VP, chief marketing officer at Citizens Bank of the South

David H. Brooker, chief executive officer of Citizens Bank of the South announced the promotion of Mandy B. Fortune to vice president, chief marketing officer.

The news follows the recent promotion of Matthew Huling to Bulloch County president.

According to a release Fortune will continue her duties in the Statesboro office while also assuming an executive role across all markets in the areas of advertising and public relations, customer and community relations, product development, promotions, and related technology.

She will direct team members in Sandersville and Milledge-ville to ensure consistency in branding and communications.

Fortune, along with her designer/photographer husband Frank Fortune, began working with Citizens Bank of Washington County in 2006, as part of a contractual arrangement to market a Statesboro extension of the legacy bank in Sandersville.

In 2008, the local bank expanded from a loan production office to full-service operations. At that time, Mandy Fortune joined the staff in its current Commerce Drive location in Bulloch County as marketing director.

“Since the day we opened in Statesboro, we have relied on Mandy’s expertise, reputation, and her relationships,” Brooker said. “While she has served well in our communities during the last 15 years, her new role will allow us to create and develop consistency and a strategy for growth.

Choosing to begin a career in her college town, the LaGrange native and Georgia Southern University alumna joined the Statesboro Convention and Visitors Bureau as director of Administration before being appointed executive director in 1998.

In 2002, to balance her growing family and profession, Fortune joined Eagle Bank and Trust as Marketing Officer. In addition to the public relations and branding tasks, she also was responsible for customer service functions within the bank.

“I love where I am today, to be of enough age and experience to reflect on my career thus far and know that God was leading and preparing me for this time,” Fortune said. “Servicing the financial needs of others is important and it matters. The reason I’ve spent most of my professional life with this organization is because the people I work with feel the same way.

“We invest in our communities and support what’s important to our customers as well. I look forward to contributing and communicating on behalf of our executives, employees and customers.”

As past chair of the Statesboro Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce, Fortune also serves on the board of the Lynda Brannen Williamson Foundation. She is a member of the Leadership Bulloch Alumni group, a sustaining member of the Statesboro Service League and an active member of First Baptist Church Statesboro.



