EGRMC names two scholarship recipients

The East Georgia Regional Medical Center Scholarship Program recently honored two future health care leaders with scholarships.

“The scholarships program is a way of investing in the future of health care and of providing an additional benefit for our employees,” said East Georgia’s, Marie Burdett, chief nursing officer. “We are pleased to offer the scholarships to a deserving group of individuals.”

This 2022 recipients are:

Mackenzie Glisson, who attends the Accelerated Nursing Program at Augusta University.

Walt Jeffers, currently an ICU technician at EGRMC and is studying Nursing Assistance at Georgia Southern University.

The East Georgia Regional Medical Center Scholarship will pay for tuition, required books, lab fees, state board exam, temporary permit and license up to $5,000 per year. In return, after graduation, the scholarship recipient is required to work one year for every $5,000 granted at East Georgia Regional Medical Center on a full-time basis.

Scholarship recipients are required to maintain a C average or above in each course. Scholarship recipients should be available for employment upon receipt of licensure of their field of study.



