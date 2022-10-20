Early voting this Saturday and next, plus 10 more weekdays

In the first three days of early voting, Monday through Wednesday, 1,822 Bulloch residents voted in-person, surpassing the three-day count from the comparable election four years ago.

In fall 2018, for the last election that included a governor’s race, 1,530 Bulloch residents voted early in-person during the first three days, according to a spreadsheet provided by county Election Supervisor Shontay Jones.

Early voting continued Thursday, when as of 4:30 p.m. the running total was 2,388 in-person early voters in less than four days. Meanwhile, 224 absentee paper ballots had been accepted as of Wednesday. So more than 2,600 residents, or over than 5% of the county’s 50,030 registered voters, have already cast ballots in advance of the Nov. 8 general election.

Saturday voting 9 to 5

Now, in addition to what this Friday may add, come two Saturdays of voting opportunity, plus 10 more weekdays and a couple of temporarily added locations.

The one place open for Saturday voting in Bulloch County, both this Saturday, Oct. 22, and next, Oct. 29, will be the Board Elections and Registration area in the County Annex, 113 N. Main St., Suite 201, Statesboro. Saturday voting opens one hour later than weekday early voting, so the hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both Saturdays.

The County Annex location will also be open for early voting Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., for the next two weeks, Oct. 24-28 and Oct. 31-Nov. 4. Meanwhile, two added early voting locations, including one on the Georgia Southern University campus, will open for a few select days.

On campus, Room 1042 at the Russell Union building, 85 Georgia Avenue, will open for early voters three days this week only, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 25-27.

The following week, the Honey Bowen Building, 1 Max Lockwood Drive at the Fair Road Park in Statesboro, will open for advance voters for five days, 8 a.m-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Oct.31-Nov. 4 only.

Jones reminds voters that a driver’s license, state-issued identification card or other accepted form of photo ID is required to vote.

Meanwhile, no-excuse paper absentee ballots will remain available for request until Oct. 28, to be mailed by election officials to Bulloch County voters at addresses outside the county or at their address of registration inside the county.

Absentee ballots can be counted if returned by the 7 p.m. close of polls on Nov. 8. They may be returned to the election office staff or to a drop box inside the office lobby, available only during early voting hours.

Georgia law now prohibits outdoor ballot drop boxes. A drop box outside the annex is maintained by the tax commissioner’s office for tax purposes and has been posted with signs warning voters not to put ballots in it.

Statewide surge

Across Georgia, early voting has been outstripping totals from the first week of early voting in the 2018 election.

As of Thursday morning, just under 400,000 Georgia voters had cast their ballots during in-person early voting, with 126,918 showing up on Wednesday, Oct.19, alone, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office reported. Wednesday’s total marked a 63.3% increase from day three of 2018 midterm and gubernatorial early voting and was only slightly under the total of day three of early voting in the 2020 presidential election, stated the agency’s Thursday news release.

At the Bulloch County Annex, Jones said the arrival of voters had been “steady” each day this week, with a line forming Monday while the electronic system operated slower than usual during heavy first-day use statewide. But the line, she said, had been “nothing out the door.”

She noted that comparisons to 2020, when COVID-19 social distancing extended lines to the parking lot and absentee voting was strongly encouraged, could be more difficult than meaningful.