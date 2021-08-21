COVID cases, hospitalizations hit daily high

Following a small decrease in new COVID cases and hospitalizations earlier this week, Bulloch County saw record high numbers for both on Friday.

One day after recording the most new coronavirus cases in a single day with 139 on Thursday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 149 on Friday in Bulloch County, which also was a record two-day total of 288 new cases.

“With testing in Bulloch seeing all-time highs, I expected we would soon see a corresponding increase in local cases,” said Ted Wynn, Bulloch’s Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency director. “I urge county residents to wear a mask again in public and socially distance as much as possible. And, please, if you have not gotten a vaccine, get one. It may save your life.”

At East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Wynn reported Friday that a record 57 patients were hospitalized, with 16 on ventilators, which is another daily high.

Across Georgia, the number of people being hospitalized for COVID has gone from 442 on July 1 to 5,046 on Friday.

According to the Associated Press, the recent explosion of COVID cases in Georgia has been fueled by the delta variant of the virus among people who are unvaccinated. Between January and Aug. 17, less than 20,000 of the more than 4.3 million people in Georgia who are fully vaccinated have tested positive for COVID, according to the state Department of Public Health. Less than 200 of them have been hospitalized due to COVID.

A poll released Friday from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that majorities of American adults want vaccination mandates for those attending movies, sports, concerts and other crowded events; those traveling by airplane; and workers in hospitals, restaurants, stores and government offices.

Also, the poll showed that 41% are “extremely” or “very” worried about themselves or their family becoming infected with the virus. That is up from 21% in June, and about the same as in January, during the country's last major surge, when 43% were extremely or very worried.

Georgia, national cases

The Department of Health reported 6,820 confirmed cases Friday and the total number of cases since the pandemic began now exceeds one million at 1,019,585.

New cases around the U.S. are now averaging about 143,000 per day, up 13,000 since Monday, according to Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, along with an average of 911 deaths per day due to COVID.





Testing

MAKO Medical offers testing services on Railroad St. in downtown Statesboro Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on the last Saturday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

MAKO will ask for your insurance, but patients without insurance will not have to pay anything for testing. Results are available in two to three days.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, doctors’ offices, East Georgia Regional Medical Center and the Bulloch County Health Department.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.