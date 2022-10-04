County earns 'Budget Presentation' award

Chairman Roy Thompson and the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners announced Monday that Bulloch County has received the “Distinguished Budget Presentation Award” for the fifth consecutive year by the Government Finance Officers Association.

“We are excited to receive this award once again because we know how hard the Finance staff works every day but especially during the budget preparation season,” Thompson said. “We are very thankful for their expertise on helping the county be good stewards for our citizens.”

The award represents a significant achievement by the Bulloch County finance division, Thompson said.

In order to receive this award, a governmental unit must publish a budget document that meets program criteria as a policy document, as a financial plan, as an operations guide and as a communications device.

“This award provides meaningful recognition and a best practices framework to present the county’s annual business plan,” said County Manager Tom Couch. “High performing local governments strive to win this award.

“Our CFO Kristie King deserves high praise for this award,” he said. “She has also produced our first digital budget book on our website. This digital budget provides for easier navigation for citizen users. We are among only a handful of local governments in Georgia who have this capability.”

“It is a great honor to receive this award again for the current budget presentation,” said CFO Kristie King. “GFOA has structured the award criteria to guide governments into providing information that is relevant and useful to citizens. Bulloch County strives to be transparent and accessible to all citizens, and I believe a high-quality budget presentation is very important to that goal.”

Budget documents must be rated "proficient" in all four categories, and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

There are more than 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA's website.

Anyone who would like to view the budget book, may find it at: https://bullochcounty.net/budget/



