Cool off July 19 with free watermelon slices at Pittman Park
Pittman Park
Pittman Park United Methodist Church on Fair Road will offer free watermelon at the church July 19.

The Statesboro community is invited to enjoy free slice or two of watermelon on the lawn of Pittman Park United Methodist Church on Wednesday, July 19 at 6 p.m., as long as supplies last. It is the second annual watermelon cutting sponsored by the church. 

Pittman Park is located at 1102 Fair Road.

The event is inspired by Georgia Southern University’s annual watermelon cutting event that has recently become known as Summer Celebration. Zach Henderson initiated the tradition when he became GS president in 1948. 

Henderson was a member of Pittman Park, teaching bible classes and contributing toward improvement projects like new windows in the sanctuary.

Jonathan Smith, pastor of Pittman Park said, “With this watermelon cutting, we are honoring Dr. Henderson, celebrating a local resource and building community.” 

According to Georgia Grown, watermelon is the state’s top produce crop.

