Claxton homicide suspect turns himself in

The primary suspect wanted for a Christmas Day murder in Claxton turned himself in Monday.

According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 24-year-old Darrell Williams surrendered at the Tattnall County Jail with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The GBI said just after 12:30 a.m. Dec. 25, an Evans County Sheriff’s Office deputy said he heard gunfire in the 300 block of East James Street in Claxton.

When law enforcement officers arrived, they found Marvin Smith, 31, of Hagan, in the yard shot multiple times. Officers and EMS administered aid, however, he died at the scene. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office conduct an autopsy on Smith.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the GBI at (912) 871-1121 or the Claxton Police Department at (912) 739-2121. Tips also may be submitted anonymously by calling (800) 597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.