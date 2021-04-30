Cindy Steinmann named Bulloch’s new assistant county manager

Cindy Steinmann, until this week the Bulloch County government’s special projects manager, has been promoted to be the assistant county manager beginning Monday, County Manager Tom Couch announced Thursday.

“I have been fortunate to serve in many roles throughout my career that contributed to the development of my knowledge and leadership skills,” Steinmann said in the county’s media release. “I am grateful for this opportunity and I look forward to creating a positive impact not only for our employees, but for the entire community.”

She succeeds the former assistant county manager, Andy Welch, who departed April 20 after almost 21 years with Bulloch’s county administration to become the first county manager of Tooele County, Utah.

Steinmann joined the Bulloch County government in December 2014 as a management analyst, departing Statesboro’s city government as development project manager after four years of service. She was promoted to special projects manager in 2018 and began undertaking more complex projects and responsibilities.

“Cindy has facilitated and managed multi-million-dollar projects and teams,” Couch said. “She is also a member of the county’s budget review and strategy team, thus having extensive knowledge and understanding of county government operations. I am confident she will continue to provide outstanding leadership only now in a broader role.”

A provided list of Steinmann’s accomplishments indicates that she has worked with planning and administration of the Splash in the Boro Waterpark wave pool expansion, the P-25 public safety radio communications upgrades, jail renovation and expansion, Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport hangar expansion, the multipurpose agricultural arena, road improvements for the industrial park at the Interstate 16 and U.S. Highway 301 interchange, the new Bulloch County Senior Center and the design for Phase III or the S&S Greenway trail.

She also helped update the county’s comprehensive plan and carried out pre-award and post-award work on various grants.

A native of Dublin, Georgia, Steinmann has lived in Statesboro for 15 years.

She is a “Double Eagle,” having received both her Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration from Georgia Southern University. She is also a 2012 graduate of the Georgia Academy for Economic Development, a 2019 Leadership Bulloch graduate and was recognized as Statesboro Herald’s 20 under 40 in that same year.