Chris Chumley named employee of month at EGRMC

Chris Chumley, an echo sonographer, was named East Georgia Regional Medical Center’s July 2022 Employee of the Month.

Chumley was nominated by his colleagues for his “attitude, dedication, responsiveness and commitment to providing quality patient service and his positive attitude while supporting his fellow echo cardiac team members.”

One nomination described Chumley as, “always being a loyal and dependable team player over the years showing his commitment to his fellow echo cardiac team members, the echo cardiac department and to the facility as a whole.

“The echo cardiac department is a small department with limited full time sonographers who provide coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Like other clinical areas within the industry, the echo cardiac department has faced staffing challenges over the last year.

“Chris never complains. He never acts with a sense of entitlement. The positive attitude, the responsiveness in a critical staffing shortage and sense of ownership that Chris demonstrated during this time and continues to demonstrate is second to none.”

Tonya Eagle, director of Cardiovascular Services, said, “I greatly appreciate Chris, all of his hard work, long hours and efforts, but most of all I appreciate the bar Chris unknowingly raised to push each of us to do better, be better and give it our all for each other as well as every patient, every time, always.”

EGRMC CEO Stephen Pennington said: “Chris has dedicated his time and his energy to EGRMC. Chris models our mission to provide quality healthcare services in a safe and compassionate environment to every patient, every time, always."

Chumley has worked at EGRMC for almost 11 years and lives in Statesboro.



