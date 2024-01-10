Childcare centers open for Effingham School employees’ children

Hoping to attract and retain more employees — especially employees with infants and small children in need of childcare — the Effingham County School District opened two daycare centers at opposite ends of the county Jan. 3.



The new daycare centers — STARS (Supports Teachers and Rising Students) early learning centers — are located at Rincon and Guyton elementary schools. The centers are open from 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Effingham County students were on their final day of Winter Break, but teachers had to attend an in-service day — allowing staff and children to get used to the new facilities.

"It was a 'soft opening,' " said Effingham County Schools Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford.

And that's one of the selling points of these centers. They are open when school is in session plus the 10 in-service days that educators must attend. The school district is using the availability of daycare as a benefit to recruit employees.

"We've got our annual job fair coming up in early February and we will make sure that that's at the forefront of our recruitment process," Dr. Ford said. "Some people have family members here that they can rely on to help with daycare, but there's a lot (of people) that don't have that opportunity and don't have that luxury, and so this is something that's pretty special to us.

"It's a vision that our board had and we're just so thankful that we're able to make it a reality today and it's a really a truly a dream come true."

Each room at the new facility is uniquely fitted and decorated for each age group — from 6-week-old babies to 4-year-old toddlers. The babies' room has cribs, colorful wall decorations and rugs for crawling on; cubbies for each child's items. Each room also has a refrigerator, two adult-level sinks, one child-level sink and a microwave oven

Across from the classrooms is a "nursing" room with a rocking chair, so moms can come to breastfeed or pump.