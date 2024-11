Today ä 3RD ANNUAL Movement Disorder Luncheon will be held Wednesday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds, Highway 67. The event will consist of guest speakers, a catered lunch and informational brochures to reference discussed topics. For more information or to register (required) contact Katy Harne at (912) 663-6803 or harneka@sjchs.org.