Calendar1030 2020

Today

ä SCARY STORYTIME for Families will be held Friday via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page beginning at 8:30 p.m.

ä FALL ONLINE Plant Sale will be held through Saturday. Drive Up/Pick Up will be held through Saturday. Hours: Friday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Pickup Location: Botanic Garden Visitor Parking Lot, Bland Avenue. To place an order, visit https://tiny.cc/PlantSale. Proceeds will benefit the Garden.

ä POINSETTIA FUNDRAISER is being held through Nov. 13. To place an order, visit https://tiny.cc/PoinsettiaSale. Pick Up will be held Dec. 4, noon–5:30 p.m., at the Garden’s Pavilion, Bland Avenue. Cost is $15 each. Proceeds will benefit the Garden.

Saturday

ä DRIVE-THRU Trick or Treat Event will be held Saturday, 9–11 a.m., at Mill Creek Regional Park, Highway 24 East. For more information visit www.bullochrec.com or call (912) 764-5637, ext. 387.

ä TRUNK OR Treat Drive-Thru Event will be held Saturday, 3–4:30 p.m., at the Statesboro Family YMCA, Clairborne Avenue. Costumes for children encouraged, but not required. Face masks are required. Donations of candy are needed. Those interested in participating in decorating a trunk should contact Hannah Beggs at (912) 225-1962 or hannah.Beggs@ymcaofcoastalga.org.

ä HALLOWEEN EVENT will be held Saturday, 4–5 p.m., at Books-A-Million. Activities include a story and a costume fashion show. Face masks are required and social distancing will be in place.

ä DRIVE-THRU Halloween Event will be held Saturday, 4:30–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä “WE QUILT This City: A Statesboro Quilt Show” Exhibit will be on display Saturday–Nov. 8, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., at Georgia Southern University Performing Arts Center, GSU campus. Admission is free, but contributions, to cover some of the costs of this show as well as support a local charity, will be accepted. For more information email pac@georgiasouthern.edu or interact through Facebook, Twitter or Instagram social media platforms.





Sunday

ä GEORGIA RETIRED Educators Association Day will be observed Sunday.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group for Statesboro Regional Library will meet Nov. 2 at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council Meeting will be held Nov. 3 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä FAMILY MOVIE Night Kit Pickup will be held Nov. 3 at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä TODDLER TIME Care Package Pickup will be held Nov. 4 at Statesboro Regional Library.. For ages 2–5.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR Meeting will be held Nov. 5 at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. The social begins at 2 p.m. followed by the business meeting at 2:30 p.m. Topic, “The Business of Recycling,” will be presented by Jon Cook, owner of Boro Recycling.”

ä STORYTIME in Spanish will be held Nov. 5 beginning at 3:30 p.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–10.

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “Family History Ideas for Thanksgiving,” will be held Nov. 5 via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä RECEPTION for “No Strange Land” Exhibit will be held Nov. 5, 5–7 p.m., .at the Averitt Center for the Arts, East Main Street. Masks are required and social-distancing will be observed.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association will meet Nov. 11 at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive, beginning at 11 a.m. with Sen.-elect Billy Hickman as guest speaker. Social-distancing and CDC guidelines will be in place. Cost is $13.50. To RSVP to Becky Renfroe by Nov. 6 or for more information call (912) 531-9483.