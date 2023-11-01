Bulloch Schools’ Family Forum hosted by JPB Elementary, but with topics for all, Thursday

A forum planned by the Bulloch County Schools' Parent and Family Engagement program for 5:15–7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, is for families of students of all ages from across the school district. Julia P. Bryant Elementary School, 421 West Main St., Statesboro, is simply hosting it for everybody.

Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. for participants to register before the sessions begin at 5:30 p.m. Childcare for children in prekindergarten through fifth grade will be available during the event. But event topics are intended to be useful to parents with children at all grade levels, stated Hayley Greene, the Bulloch County Schools public relations director.

Topics include why school attendance matters, developing literacy skills in children, support resources for mathematics, a presentation from the district's Career, Technical and Agricultural Education program, and information about dual enrollment for high school students.

Bulloch County Schools' team of seven parent and family engagement specialists is coordinating the informational forum. Funded by the federal government under Title I provisions of the Education Act, specialists are expected to support families and provide them opportunities and resources to help children be successful in school. Thirteen of Bulloch County Schools' 15 schools qualify for and receive Title I funding.