Best of the Boro 2025 - Lee, Hill & Johnston Insurors

Since 1963, Lee, Hill & Johnston Insurors has been providing trusted insurance solutions to families and businesses throughout the Boro. With decades of service and a reputation built on integrity, the agency continues to stand out as a leader in the industry. This year, they are proud to be recognized as the 2025 Best of the Boro winner for Best Insurance Agency.

Owned by Mitchell Hill, Walker Hill, Win Lee, and Russ Taulbee, the agency offers a full range of insurance services, including Personal, Commercial, Life, and Health Insurance. What sets them apart isn’t just the products they provide, but the culture they have built.

“Our culture is what makes the difference,” said co-owner Walker Hill. “We have friendly agents and staff who always put the client first. We focus on building long-term relationships, offering practical guidance, and delivering excellent service.”

That dedication to relationships is at the heart of why the community continues to choose Lee, Hill & Johnston Insurors. With deep local roots and a commitment to their clients, the agency has earned lasting trust across generations.

On behalf of the entire team, Hill shared their gratitude:

“We sincerely thank the Statesboro community for voting for us. We are truly grateful to be part of this community and to have the opportunity to serve you.”

For those seeking personalized coverage backed by decades of experience and a team that puts clients first, Lee, Hill & Johnston Insurors is proud to continue being a name you can count on.