Annual Shopping by Lantern Light is ready to kick off holiday season

Next week’s Shopping by Lantern Light both kicks off the holiday season and concludes the 2024 in-person market season for Statesboro's Main Street Farmers Market.

The annual event is set for 5:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 and will be held for the third year at Farmers Market location behind the Statesboro Convention & Visitors Bureau on South Main Street.

Lanterns will help showcase some of the best local food and crafts the Bulloch County region has to offer. Beneath white lights of the holiday season, dozens of farmers, food vendors and craft makers will provide shoppers with a wide variety of products.

Besides produce growers and other whole foods purveyors from the weekly markets, Shopping by Lantern Light enlists vendors of two additional categories of goods: handmade gift items and prepared foods. Food trucks also will be on hand.

Blankets, wreaths, jewelry and art objects are examples of gift and décor items that will be available at the event.

Shopping by Lantern Light began in 2008 and marks the final Farmers Market of the season, which runs April through November. It's pet friendly and admission and parking are free.

The web-based version of the market, Statesboro Market2Go, continues year-round, but with a pause next week because its weekly delivery date, Thursday, will be Thanksgiving.



