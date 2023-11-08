Annual Holiday Helper Tree ready to fulfill wishes

The Holiday Helper Tree, one of Georgia Southern University's annual holiday traditions, is now in its 30th year and the public is invited to pull a tag from the tree to give a deserving person in the community a holiday gift.



Started in 1994, the program provides students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members the opportunity to fulfill the holiday wishes and needs of vulnerable populations in Bulloch and Chatham counties.

Each year, the needs of approximately 800 individuals from more than 20 community organizations and agencies are met through the Holiday Helper Tree.

"We are excited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Holiday Helper Tree, which displays the generosity of the Georgia Southern community toward our local communities," said Jodi Kennedy, director of the Office of Leadership and Community Engagement. "This year we are especially grateful for our collaboration with the Georgia Southern Museum to commemorate the program and create displays that portray the important role this program has played in the Georgia Southern community."

Presented by the Office of Leadership and Community Engagement, the virtual Holiday Helper Tree is open now through Dec. 1 for individuals to pull tags and ship their gifts. Tags on the physical trees will include the QR code to pull a tag on the virtual tree. This year, the Holiday Helper Tree also features a commemorative 30-year tag with seeding paper.

"From the humble beginnings of the Holiday Helper Tree program in 1994 to present day, it has been a rewarding experience each year," said Eileen Sconyers Smith, retired director and co-founder of the Holiday Helper Tree. "As a member of our compassionate Georgia Southern family working together in this massive collaborative effort, we have supplied the needs of thousands of individuals over the past 30 years. Eagle Nation's caring and giving spirit for its community has been nothing short of breathtaking!"

Also, the Office of Leadership and Community Engagement is accepting gift-wrapping supplies to assist the agencies in their efforts to wrap the gifts before delivery.

For more information, visit https://students.georgiasouthern.edu/LeadServe/hht/.