Annual Altrusa Rummage Sale set for April 22 at Pittman Park UMC

If you are looking to help others while doing your Spring cleaning, Pittman Park United Methodist Church and Altrusa of Statesboro are looking for donations to their annual Rummage sale

The Rummage sale is set for 8-11 a.m. Saturday, April 22 in the Fellowship Hall of Pittman Park Church, 1102 Fair Road.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit Pittman Park UMC Bulloch County Missions and Altrusa of Statesboro’s Children’s Literacy Program.

The following are some of the items that will be accepted for sale:

Books

Furniture

Household items

Tools

China

Please do not donate clothing.

For more information, visit https://pittmanpark.org/news/donate-items-for-our-rummage-sale/

Donations will be accepted 3-7 p.m. Sunday, April 16 and 1-7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, April 17-19 in Pittman Park UMC Fellowship Hall.