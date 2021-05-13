Angry with wait, woman pulls gun at local restaurant

A Ludowici woman faces three charges of aggravated assault after police said she became angry about waiting in line at a Statesboro restaurant and threatened employees with a gun.

According to Statesboro Police Department Captain Jared Akins, Grace Eun Hae Lee, 21, was arrested and charged after an investigation into an incident at Gnat’s Landing Restaurant and bar on April 21.

On that date, shortly after 10 p.m., SPD officers responded to Gnat’s Landing regarding a woman who entered the premises and threatened multiple employees with a handgun. Police said Lee became irate at the wait to enter the restaurant and pulled a handgun, pointing it at the hostess and pushing her physically. She then pointed the firearm at other employees of the establishment before leaving.

Akins said SPD Detective Katherine Reese was assigned to the case and worked to obtain video surveillance of the incident and of the suspect’s movements prior to, and after, the incident.

The investigation included use of cameras currently linked into the new Fusus Real Time Crime Center. Community tips contributed to the investigation and Detective Reese was able to identify the suspect as Lee.

Warrants were issued for Lee’s arrest and she was taken into custody with the assistance of the Long County Sheriff’s Office,” Akins said.

Akins said the investigation did not uncover any other motive for Lee to pull a pistol at the restaurant that night other than being angry for waiting in line. “That’s it,” Akins said.

Lee was transported to the Bulloch County Jail where she remains pending further judicial action.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Det. Reese at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.