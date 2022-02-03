AgSouth continues support for farmers markets

AgSouth Farm Credit Marketing Director Christy Smith announced today that the cooperative has once again set aside $25,000 to help community-based farmers markets promote their markets during 2022. The grant application is open now through March 1. Selections will be announced by the end of March.

Fifty farmers markets in AgSouth’s territory will receive $500 to help promote their markets.

AgSouth’s purpose in awarding these grants is to increase awareness of how choosing to purchase locally-produced foods and goods benefits each community’s health and economy, said AgSouth Farm Credit Marketing Director Christy Smith.

“AgSouth is committed to supporting local farmers across Georgia and South Carolina,” Smith said. “We are proud to offer this grant which helps provide funds to promote the farmers markets that are an imperative part of the success of our farmers.”

To apply for the grant, Farmers Market coordinators must complete the online application before 5 p.m. on March 1. Incomplete applications and applications received after the cutout date will not be accepted.

Applications may be found at www.AgSouthFC.com/Farmers-Market-Grant.



