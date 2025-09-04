Yellow Jackets host Calvary Day Friday in Brooklet

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets had a pretty easy time with their first region game of the season, but this week it should be a drastic change from what they saw last Friday in Savannah.

The Jackets opened their 2025 region against one of the worst teams in the state as they handed Islands their 36th straight loss in a 41-7 victory. This week, Southeast Bulloch will be playing one of the best teams in the state when they host No. 4 ranked Calvary Day.

The Jackets seemed to have corrected some of the mistakes they made in their season opening loss to Statesboro as they dominated Islands. Jayden Murphy scored three touchdowns and Colby Smith got into the end zone for the first time this season. The defensive allowed only one score and actually put points on the board themselves as Aaden Peterson scored on a 98-yard interception.

“The biggest thing we did against Islands that we didn’t against Statesboro is our kids executed what was asked from them by the coaching staff,” said coach Jared Zito. “We learned things from our loss and really rebounded nicely. We are by no means perfect but I would say we are about 75 percent there. Across the board guys were doing what they have been coached to do and it made a world of difference.”

The Jackets will have their hands full with the Cavs who are 2-0 and are coming off a 59-49 shootout against Oceanside Collegiate Academy from South Carolina. Calvary is led by quarterback James Mobley who is averaging over 210 yards passing per game this season with five touchdowns. On the ground Ca’Den Jones has 160 yards and three scores.

Zito knows what a challenge this will be not only from a talent standpoint, but also the fact that this will be the first test the Jackets will have against a team that will throw the ball.

“This game will definitely give our secondary a real challenge,” Zito said. “We feel we have some talented kids back there but so far, we haven’t played a team that has really thrown the ball. Last year we turned the ball over a lot and we have to take care of the football Friday night. We have to do a good job on the perimeter on offense and defense. Their quarterback is dynamic. He has great weapons and he can run or throw. We have to try and keep him hemmed up somewhat and try and pressure him and our secondary has to step up.”

Southeast and Calvary are set for a 7:30 start Friday night in Brooklet.