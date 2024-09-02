Tormenta eliminated from Jagermeister Cup

Jordan Skelton’s header from a corner kick in the 18th minute was the game’s lone goal as One Knox defeated Tormenta 1-0 in the final group stage match of the inaugural Jagermeister Cup.

Heading into the game, Tormenta wasn’t technically eliminated from the tournament, but for all practical purposes they were. With no chance to win Group A, the only way to advance was on goals scored but that would have required South Georgia to score nine goals against a One Knox team that had shut them out in two previous matchups, each ending with a 1-0 win for Knoxville.

“The goal tally, the target (to advance) in the tournament was unrealistic for both groups so I think both teams attacked the game like a normal USL League One game,” said Tormenta Manager Ian Cameron following the match. “It was a cagey affair and a set piece was the difference and clearly we’re disappointed.”

Tormenta entered the match hoping to possess the ball and utilize a high press to create chances against a stingy One Knox team that only allowed 18 goals in their 22 games across the Jagermeister Cup and regular season play.

South Georgia ended the night with nearly 55-percent possession and nine shots on the night, but were never able to break through the One Knox defense that only allowed two of those shots to be on target.

Minutes after One Knox scored, Tormenta looked to capitalize off a turnover created by their pressure. Mason Tunbridge was able to intercept a pass from Knoxville goalkeeper Johan Garibay and with Garibay out of position, Tunbridge attempted to float a shot over him to the far post, but it missed just wide.

In the 59th minute, Knoxville appeared poised to extend their lead as Kingsford Adjei was able to get open on the right side about 10 yards out, but his shot was deflected over the crossbar by Drew Romig.

In the 79th minute, a corner kick from Tunbridge found the head of Jake Dengler who directed the ball down towards the goal. Knoxville was able to win the battle for the ball and clear it out before Tormenta could equalize.

Perhaps Tormenta’s best chance of the night came in the 82nd minute when Callum Stretch sent a cross from the right sideline into the penalty box where Sebastian Vivas was able to settle and fire off a shot that went just wide.

Defender and team captain Jake Dengler said the style of play Tormenta is implementing is not something that is seen throughout the league and he hopes the team can get settled into a rhythm with the new system.

“We’re trying something that’s different and we’re looking for success out of it. It didn’t come about today but we created chances,” he said. “We lost on a set piece goal which is depressing, but we had our good moments and we had our bad moments with it.”

Midfielder Daniel Steedman said Knoxville’s style of play makes them very tough to score against.

“They’re just very, very well organized,” Steedman said. “Their big center back, Skelton, is very good at organizing his team and keeping them going and they’ve got crafty enough players to get up the field.”

Cameron was frustrated with his team’s lack of goals and chances created as he searches for the right combination heading into the final two months of the regular season.

“Part of it is relationships on the field, part of it is attacking players,” he said. “In a home game, we’ve got to be putting more pressure on the goal and everybody’s involved in that. So we’ve got to keep addressing that and that’s either through recruitment or personnel or training methodology.”

“We’ve got to put everything on the table and keep on progressing,” he said. “We’re certainly arriving in the opponent’s half, it’s just that next step of putting pressure on the goal.”

While Cameron wants more attacking results and pressure on the goal, he said it wasn’t due to a lack of effort or training from his team as he’s been pleased with the efforts during the weeks leading up to the game.

“The attitude in training for the boys is very good. The competitiveness is good,” he said. “But what we’re maybe running into is maybe some guys are hitting a ceiling. We’ve got a lot of first year pros who looked like tonight maybe were hitting that wall where they’re used to their college season being over and now they’re having to rev it up again.”

“A few of those guys had more spark at the start of the year and they don’t quite have the same spark now so maybe we’ve got to look at those numbers,” he said.

Tormenta has a bye week coming up before traveling to Spokane on September 14 in regular season action and will return home for a match against Charlotte on September 28.

“I think it’s as simple as we’ve got to grind out some wins,” Steedman said of the final spring to the end of the regular season. “We haven’t been clutch enough in games and seeing games out putting games to rest. I think that’s the main thing. We can control games. We’ve just got to put them to bed.”