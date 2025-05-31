Statesboro High student-athletes sign to play in college

Statesboro High student-athletes signed official letters of intent.

Signing letters of intent were: Caroline Bland, cross country at Georgia Military College; Annalia Small, tennis at Piedmont University; Bailey Harrison, cheerleading at the University of Georgia; Azziza Flowers, basketball at Pointe University; Cherish Ray, track and field at Grace University; Jovon Gibson, football at Georgia Knight Prep Academy; Xavier Deckard, tennis at Berry College; Mo Shareef, track and field at Voorhees College; Ashton Scott, track and field at Voorhees College.